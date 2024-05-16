Director Kabir Khan hailed Kartik Aaryan for his transformation as Boxer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chandu Champion and said, “I’m proud of you”

After creating havoc with the ‘langot’ featuring first-look poster of ‘Chandu Champion’ jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, the excitement multiplied among the masses to know more about the film. Keeping their excitement soaring, the makers dropped another poster unveiling Kartik Aaryan as ‘Boxer’.

The craze for the film went sky-high with the second poster; as with every asset rolling out, the film promises to be the biggest exciting film in recent times. The fans and the audiences unanimously praised Kartik Aaryan’s body transformation, passion, and the fat-reducing process for the film. Ahead of the poster release, the filmmaker Kabir Khan took to social media and gave a huge shout-out to Kartik Aaryan for his preparation.

In his social media post, Kabir Khan jotted down the caption which says,

“Champion Hai Mai… 💪🏻🔥

The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said “ I will do it Sir”. A year and a half later with no use of steroids – something that he was adamant about – we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!!

I’m proud of you @kartikaaryan ❤️

#ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on 14th June, 2024

#SajidNadiadwala”

The social media post by Kabir Khan clearly shows the rigorous preparations Kartik Aaryan had gone through. It can’t be denied that Kartik has worked extremely hard for the film and he has surrendered himself as an actor completely to the vision of Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The efforts of the young star can be seen in the poster and he is sure to gain accolades for his extraordinary performance in the film.

Mark your calendars for June 14, 2024, as the joint production by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to release on this date and is ready to captivate audiences worldwide with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.