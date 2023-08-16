ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani's Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE!

Check out Disha Patani's directorial debut music video 'Kyu Karu Fikar' which is set to release on this date

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 15:52:03
Disha Patani's Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE! 843171

Disha, a sizzling Bollywood actress, has mesmerized fans and audiences alike with her acting prowess and captivating on-screen charisma. Beyond her successful films and iconic dance sequences, she’s solidified her position as a leading figure in the industry. Now, she’s preparing to step into the world of directing with her debut music video, ‘Kyun Karu Fikar. ‘ Teasing her directorial debut, Disha unveiled a teaser for the music video accompanied by the much-awaited release date, intensifying her fans’ excitement.

As Disha Patani drops the teaser of her directorial debut music video, Disha captioned on her social media, “Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown,
Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known?
❤️
Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar 🦋
Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel ✨”

With the teaser, Disha gives a carefree vibe as she savors the tranquil beach waves. Sporting denim shorts paired with a turquoise blue top, her ever-stunning appearance remains consistent.

From “Hui Malang” to “Slow Motion” to “Do You Love Me, ” Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. “Kyun Karu Fikar” is going to be a separate single, and honestly, the poster is giving crazy international vibes. The song feels like an anthem to carefree living, and we can’t wait for the actress to showcase her directorial skills in the video.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

