Distributors and Exhibitors Laud the Makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha for Postponing the Release Date

Ever since the trailer release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the film has generated immense intrigue and excitement among audiences and industry insiders alike. Each song from the movie has become an instant favorite, topping trending charts and captivating listeners. With Neeraj Pandey’s direction, Oscar-winning MM Kreem’s compositions, and the on-screen chemistry of Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

Despite the initial disappointment among fans regarding the postponement, distributors and exhibitors across the industry have praised the makers’ decision to delay the release date from July 5th. They believe this strategic move will ultimately benefit the film and the exhibition centers.

Kamal Gianchandani CEO , PVRINOX Pictures commented:

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is one of the most keenly awaited films of this year. Decision to shift its release date is a positive move, keeping the overall interest of the film industry in mind. The box office is on a massive uptrend and exhibitors across the country are looking forward to the film’s release.

Pankaj Jaisinh from UFO Moviez commented:

With the movies performing well and getting the audiences back to the theatres all the exhibitors already had their hands full and this created a problem of plenty!!! … Thankfully the stakeholders led by NH Studioz and Friday Filmworks of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, took a tough but good decision to shift the release date, which not only ensures that they would get proper showcasing in the future but also the existing movies are fully exploited and the audiences get a chance to stagger the viewing. The above shift creates a win-win situation for all!!!

Devang Sampat, Managing Director of Cinepolis India, commented:

“Compliments to the producers of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ for pushing the release of their film! The move will benefit exhibitors and audiences as it’s a big film and deserves a big release and any share of screens and shows with another film can be avoided in the industry’s interest! Kudos”

Ashish Pandey, Head of Programming & Strategic Initiatives at Max, stated:

“We applaud the makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha for their good strategic business decision to push the release date ahead. This sensible move not only demonstrates their commitment to delivering the highest quality cinematic experience but also ensures that audiences can fully enjoy this highly anticipated film. We look forward to showcasing this masterpiece in our theaters and are confident it will be worth the wait.”

Satadeep Saha, Director of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd commented:

“This Postponement of our movie is a positive way to move forward as we all know that Kalki and Munjya are doing fantastic and our movie Auron Main Kahaan Dum Tha is big so we wanted a better showcasing in all the theatres, so we can also get a good window to showcase our movie!!! I am sure we will have a great Box Office Response from the audience. Already the Trailer has created a good awareness amongst the audiences!! So Really Excited for its Release.”

Akkshay Rathie, CP Berar Exhibitor, shared his thoughts:

“The postponement of Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha from the 5th of July, All of us in the exhibition sector truly believe that it’s a very pragmatic & practical move. It’s a move that will benefit the exhibition sector which is any which ways suffering losses and has been in bad shape for the last 6 months because what we need now is every movie of significance needs some breathing space from each other. All of them need to be optimized in terms of their monetization to the hilt by bringing it in the middle of so many releases we would have missed out on an opportunity that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha would have brought to the exhibition center with a star like Ajay Devgn whose had Shaitaan this year which did phenomenal box office, Maidaan which had a lot of acclaims so none of us want to miss out on an opportunity attached to any big ticket film attached to any big star & all of us hope that hype & hysteria of every movie is encashed upon. Similarly, for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha the music has started to pick up, the intrigue around the trailer is very exciting, & we really hope that they manage to find a release date within a month & release it quickly & capitalize on the buzz it has started to generate so fingers crossed and here’s wishing the filmmakers very best & truly thankful for this very pragmatic decision.”

Mr. Sakshi Mehra from Delhi IP Sigra, Vijaya Varanasi & IP Mughalsarai, added:

“To my mind, the postponing of the film Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha by the producers is a very pragmatic and sensible move. Looking into the collections of Kalki, it would have been a little difficult for the exhibitors to give the shows that the film deserves with the releases of Kill & Warner’s ‘Despicable Me’, the show-sharing process would not have been to the advantage of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Especially looking at the collections of Kalki it would have been a major opposition for any film so I congratulate the producer for taking the sensible and mature decision”

Divas Gupta of Novelty Cinema, Lucknow, commented:

“A very good decision by the makers of AMKDT to delay the release of the movie.

The cinema industry hasn’t been doing well for the last six months and the exhibitors have been bleeding. It is a very bold move to ensure there is no show split with the current movie ( Kalki ) and help the exhibitors secure more footfalls and business.”

The makers of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ have taken a fantastic step in the larger interest of the trade by postponing the film. As Kalki is doing well across and coming at a later date it will give the exhibition sector the to fully monetize holdovers.

This move especially helps Single-screen owners across the country. Says Vishek Chauhan

The anticipation for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha continues to build, and the industry looks forward to its new release date, eagerly awaiting the cinematic experience it promises to deliver.

Raj Talda, an Exhibitor from Hyderabad, commented:

“Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, an Ajay Devgn starrer that was scheduled for release on 5th July, has been postponed and is out in the news, is a very good decision because Kalki was released in the past couple of days and is doing well at the box office, so it was a natural decision to postpone AMKDT, as that will snatch away screens and shows from both the movies and will be a tough spot for the exhibitors. Sequencing of movies like this is very essential, so it is a good move that AMKDT has been postponed. The sequencing falls in line with the exhibitor’s interest and also the audience. “

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The new release date of the movie will be announced soon.