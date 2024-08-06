Ulajh Sees A 45-50 Percent Growth Over the Weekend, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Is Devgan’s Lowest Earner

Janhvi Kapoor can sigh in relief. Her gripping political thriller Ulajh has seen a substantial increase in footfalls over the weekend.

“We all worked really hard over this project. It was both physically and emotionally exhausting for me. I was fully invested in the project .The thought that it may not find an audience didn’t cross my mind. I firmly believe that a good film will find its audience,” says Janhvi.

Bihar film exhibitor Roshan Singh says Ulajh is a big boost for Janhvi’s career. “She has been working hard to make her mother(the legendary Sridevi) proud. I am sure she would have approved of her daughter’s steady progression.With Ulajh,Janhvi as left all competition far behind.Sara Ali Khan had a heroine oriented release earlier in this year(Ae Watan Mere Watan) and she was horrid in it.”

While Janhvi has reason to rejoice, Ajay Devgan has little to smile about . His purported epic love story Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has fallen flat on its face collecting a shameful Rs 5 crores over the weekend, making this his lowest opener of his career.

A reputed director who has worked more than once with Devgan says it is not Devgan who has failed. “It is the director. How did Neeraj Pandey ever hope to get a captive audience for a film that just doesn’t move? Pandey just didn’t listen to those who warned him that the film was going out of control. He thought he was shooting an epic love story.Did he seriously think that anyone wants to watch Ajay Devgan romancing Tabu?”