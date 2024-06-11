Tabu asks, ‘koi hume alag toh nahi karega na?’, Ajay Devgn responds, ‘abhi tak koi paida nahi hua’

One of the most fruitful and successful collaborations in the recent past has been that of actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The duo have got together to work in an array of films, most notably Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

While they were still working on Devgn’s directorial, Bholaa, it was confirmed that Tabu and Devgn would be starring yet again in the film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film, which is now set for a 5th July 2024 release has been sharing several posters so far but a while ago, a very intriguing poster which is just a couple in the far wide shot sitting with a picturesque image being captured.

But as Tabu went on to share this image, she captioned it, ‘Pakka na? Koi humko alag toh nahi karega na?

पक्का ना ?कोई हमको अलग तो नही करेगा ना ?’-

Fans wondered what was this in context to as apart from a few people being tagged, the image and the caption mentioned nothing about the film. But Devgn was quick to respond to the same, as he said, ‘hum check kiye the, abhi tak koi paida nahi hua hai’-

This obviously insinuates the actors talking as their characters from the film and while it doesn’t say much, it does represent a tale about two lovers who fear being separated by unforeseen events.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for directing iconic films like A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby among others.