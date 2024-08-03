Worst Starts for Janhvi Kapoor & Ajay Devgn: ‘Ulajh’ & ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ open extremely low

While some trade analysts saw this coming, it still feels appalling just how dismal box office run of a film with no buzz can lead to. This weekend was always supposed to be a test for the two films coming in – one with minimal buzz and Janhvi Kapoor trying to find her footing as a lead performer, and a film that was delayed at the last minute with its original release and had incredibly bad reviews coming in.

To not many’s surprise, both Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha performed miserably at the box office.

On the one hand, Ulajh opened extremely low with 1.10 cr this making it Janhvi Kapoor’s lowest opener till date, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opened at 2 cr thus being the worst opening film for Ajay Devgn since 15 years where his film All The Best opened at 1.8 cr back in 2009.

According industry tracker Sacnilk, both Ulajh and AMKDT clocking these numbers might be predictable for a few but in many ways is still shocking, especially in the case of Ajay Devgn, who had a huge hit and a huge miss so far this year. While Shaitaan opened incredibly well and a fantastic box office run, Maidaan, another film that witnessed several delays couldn’t do well but still had a good word-of-mouth as time passed.

The trends for both these films isn’t entirely on the upward side as well where apart from a marginal rise in the Saturday and Sunday collection, the only way there can be respectable numbers is having a glowing word of mouth as the film and that seems unlikely.