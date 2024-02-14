Excitement soaring! Suriya starrer magnum opus Kanguva begin it’s post production work

Suriya and Green Studio’s magnum opus Kanguva directed by Siva is the one of the most awaited film of 2024.After almost two years of shoot and pre production the film also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol has wrapped up the entire shooting.

The buzz for the film is increasing day by day and in a recent exciting development it has been revealed that the periodic drama has moved into the full swing post production stage and entire team including Suriya and director Siva is working on each and every aspect of the film in order to give the never before seen theatrical experience to the fans and the audiences.

Sharing an update on the film’s post production, one of the team member captioned,

“Dear @Suriya_offl Sir

We’re thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite!

Your appreciation means a lot to us.

#kanguva

@directorsiva @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja @rajsekarpandian #NishadhYusuf #ColoristRajasekar @iGeneDIandVFX

Post Production in full swingggg”

The post production of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up.

The news is sure to bring the excitement among everyone.

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Kanguva promises raw, and rustic and a new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Recently the look of teaser of the film and the first look of Bobby Deol was also unveiled from the film and it left the audiences in awe of the world the makers are bringing to the screens with the huge scale periodic action drama.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024.