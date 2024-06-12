Exhibitors gather to Meet Sajid Nadiadwala! Expecting a 8+ Cr. opening, the film will reopen doors for many theatres in India!

This Friday seems like a fresh start for Bollywood is on the cards with Chandu Champion. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is just 2 days away from its release, and the excitement is palpable across the nation.

As the film is set to arrive as the biggest release of the year, its excitement is not just visible among the masses but also among the film exhibitors, who expressed their exhilaration for its release, expecting a fabulous opening of 8+ Cr.

The exhibitors are confident that the film will open with 8+ crore at the box office. Interestingly, some theaters like N.J cinema Umerkote in Odisha, Apr Cinema in Gaya – Bihar, Eylex Cinema in Koderma – Jharkhand Chandra Cinema in Supaul, Bihar, Mukta cineplex Dalsinghsarai in Bihar, Bioscope Asansol, Cine Cosmo Asansol, Svf Kalyani in West Bengal and others that were closed for a long time are now reopening with this film, showcasing that it will also bring back the good times for some exhibitors.

For Kartik Aaryan, the film holds major significance as he has dedicated over 2 years for this film and has put in all the hard work and efforts required to transform himself physically for the role. This will be Kartik’s second film with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala after a successful hit of Satyaprem Ki Katha last year and the first one with Director Kabir Khan.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release. The film is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.