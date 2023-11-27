Fans Demand Shraddha Kapoor To Be Cast in the Next Golmaal Franchise – Here’s Why!

In the vast world of Bollywood, where actors come and go, there are a few who manage to capture the hearts of millions, not just through their performances but also through their charm and relatability. One such actress who has undeniably become India’s sweetheart is Shraddha Kapoor, with a staggering 84.6 million followers on Instagram. Recently, a social media storm erupted, with netizens fervently insisting that Shraddha Kapoor should be cast in the next installment of the popular Golmaal series. But why exactly do fans believe she’s the perfect fit for the iconic franchise?

The frenzy began when Shraddha Kapoor shared a snippet from an old interview where she candidly discussed her views on an ideal partner. In the clip, she said, “Whenever I get married, whoever I get married to, I have to be completely cracked with that person. For me, I have to be like…”, and her animated expressions and talking sparked a flurry of excitement among fans. What caught fans’ attention was the uncanny resemblance between Shraddha’s description and the character played by Tusshar Kapoor in the Golmaal series.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with comments and memes, with fans playfully suggesting that she would be the perfect fit for Golmaal.

Whether or not Shraddha Kapoor dons the Golmaal hat, the excitement and anticipation generated by the digital chatter is testament to the enduring charm of the actress and audiences’ constant excitement to see her on the big screen.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise ‘Stree 2′!