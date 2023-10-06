Movies | Releases

Fans Go Wild as 'Hum Aaye Hain' Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

06 Oct,2023 16:45:08
The anticipation leading up to the release of ‘Hum Aaye Hain,‘ the latest track from the upcoming movie Ganapath, had fans on the edge of their seats. The teaser campaign, with leading names in the entertainment industry and influencers joining in to proclaim, ‘Woh Aa Rahe Hai,’ had already set the stage for something epic. Now that the song is finally out, fans are losing their minds with excitement, and the reactions are pouring in!

The song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ is a peppy, high-energy dance number that perfectly showcases the electric chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. From the moment the music kicks in, it’s clear that this track is going to be a chartbuster. Fans had high expectations, and ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ not only meets them but exceeds them in every way possible. The dynamic duo of Tiger and Kriti, with their swift moves and irresistible charm, has made this song an instant hit.

Social media is buzzing with fans expressing their excitement and praise for this chart-topping track. The hashtag #HumAayeHain is trending, and fans can’t stop talking about the catchy tune, the sizzling dance moves, and the incredible chemistry between Tiger and Kriti. But what’s really caught everyone’s attention is the chain hook-step, which has already become the latest dance trend.

Here’s what fans had to say on social media

@jyoti_shah28
“What a song 😍😍 superrrr se uparrr 👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥 what a moves guys 😍😍 you both are just amazing

@nashirmitha
“Looking forward to seeing the move on big screen soon Tiger 🐅 good moves😍😍😍👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥🔥❤️

@gulsan_kumar_nag
“🎉 Dance karne ka Dil❤️ kar raha he”

Another fan commented

@gauri_gatkal
“Koi puche to batana
“TIGER IS Back”
@tigerjackieshroff”

As the music video continues to rack up views and the song gains momentum on music streaming platforms, ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have certainly set the dance floor on fire, and fans can’t wait to see what other surprises Ganapath has in store for them.

