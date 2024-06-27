Fans going gaga over Vijay Deverakonda’s cameo in Kalki 2898 AD says, “absolute fire on screen”

The heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda always captures hearts with his charming appearance. Whenever the handsome hunk makes an on-screen, we know we are in for a treat. A similar phenomenon was witnessed when he made a 2-minute cameo in “Kalki 2898 AD,” and fans couldn’t help but talk about it endlessly. Everyone is genuinely rather surprised by it.

Vijay Deverakonda’s cameo in “Kalki 2898 AD” is truly causing a stir among fans. Everyone is going gaga in the cinema halls and on social media as well. With the film having just been released, fans are raving about Vijay’s cameo.

While expressing the excitement, a fan wrote –

“Vijay Devarakonda is BACK 🔥🔥

The whistles are louder than ever. Superb suprise 💯

#KALKI2898AD‌ #Prabhas #VijayDevarakonda”

A yet another fan wrote –

“Imma tell you again – Vijay Deverakonda is the future of tollywood.

I cannot get over his 2 minute cameo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 absolute fire on screen

#KALKI2898AD‌‌”

Well, this is indeed an example of Vijay Deverakonda’s massive fan following. Being called the lover boy of the industry, Vijay never leaves a chance to surprise his fans and steal the hearts of the people. He is not only the lover boy on screen, but he has also captured the hearts of millions of fans nationally and globally.