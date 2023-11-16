Fans hail #RaRa couple Rashmika Mandanna Ranbir Kapoor “hottest on screen pair” as they come together for the first time for ‘Animal’ promotions!

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor were the center of attention at the first promotional event for their highly-anticipated movie, Animal. The event, called ‘Unstoppable with NBK Limited Edition’, was held in Hyderabad and was met with great enthusiasm from fans. The dynamic duo was hailed as the #RaRa couple by fans who were delighted to see them together.

The audience is visibly excited, indicating their high anticipation for the onscreen chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in what seems to be a surefire blockbuster movie. The #RaRa frenzy is rapidly gaining momentum, paving the way for a cinematic extravaganza with Animal as its centerpiece.

Taking to social media, netizens showered love saying:

The adorable chemistry between the lead actors has already received a lot of love from the audience through the teaser and the songs’ Hua Main’ and ‘Satranga’. The film is scheduled to release on December 1st and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.