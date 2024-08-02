Feel the fury of justice with the ‘Thangalaan War’ Song—dropping today at 5PM!

The promo video of Thangalaan’s title track is finally out. The trailer of Pa. Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan created a powerful impact with its grandeur and mystique, hyping everyone up with an entry into their riveting new world. Now with the release date getting closer, dive deeper into this epic universe with the release of the title track, “Thangalaan War” song dropping today at 5 PM!

The promo opens up with stunning artistic stills capturing the essence of Thangalaan’s plot, culminating in a dramatic moment as Chiyaan Vikram appears into view on horseback. Get ready for a cinematic journey like no other!

Experience the powerful anthem composed by @gvprakash and get ready for the musical journey that sets the stage for the film.

Thangalaan is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.