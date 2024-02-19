From exploring the beautiful valley of Aru Valley to shooting in low-connectivity areas, team Chandu Champion extensively covered the location of Kashmir! Deets Inside!

Chandu Champion is one of the most anticipated movie releases of the year, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. This film is the biggest collaboration of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan, who are working together for the first time. The movie promises to provide a unique experience to the audience and has been extensively filmed in the beautiful locations of Kashmir.

Chandu Champion has captured the breathtaking beauty of Aru Valley in Kashmir in their film. The movie showcases the massive mountains and mesmerizing landscapes that are sure to deliver an enthralling experience to the viewers. Interestingly, to get to the shooting location, it would take 30 minutes by car and then a 20-minute steep walk up. The team required ropes to transport equipment up to the location. Although reaching the location was a huge task, it was worth it. The team had no connectivity in the area and would only get connections back at their hotels.

The upcoming film, “Chandu Champion”, marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala, following the super hit “Satyaprem Ki Katha”. The trio is bringing to the audience an intriguing true story of a man who refused to surrender. The movie is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, and is slated for release on 14th June 2024.