From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Disha Patani, Industry Celebs hail The First Look Poster of Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express, says ‘Tooooooooo gooood’, ‘Cant waittt’!

Excel Entertainment recently announced the upcoming comedy film “Madgaon Express,” which marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The announcement was met with excitement from audiences. The makers have released quirky first-look posters and announced the release date of March 22nd, 2024, further building anticipation for the movie. The talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary headline the cast, with Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam also joining in. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

As the makers dropped the first look posters of the film, the excitement of the industry celebs has been highly elevated and they welcomed the film wholeheartedly by commenting on the posters on social media.

Leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showed her excitement on the first-look poster and commented, “Tooooooooo gooood💥💥💥😍😍

finally….🌈🌈”

Actor Angad Bedi responded to the posters by writing, “Congratulations kaake👏👏👏”

Actress Disha Patani joined the trend by writing, “Cant waittt🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌”

Not just the celebrities, even the netizens can’t control their eagerness to watch the film. Expressing his excitement, a social media user wrote, “Excited to see Nora!!!!😍😍😍😍”

While another social media user wrote, “Fab!”

‘Madgaon Express’ unfolds as a comedy film following three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio’s first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, ‘Madgaon Express’ is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.