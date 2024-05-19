“GRATEFUL for your OVERWHELMING response”, says Kartik Aaryan as he expressed gratitude at thunderous response to Chandu Champion’s trailer

Ever since the trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Chandu Champion’ has been dropped, entire nation is raving about it. The trailer has multiplied the hype for the film to the next level and Gen Z superstar’s Kartik Aaryan’s transformation , various looks, dialouge delivery, acting prowess has grabbed the eye balls of the fans and the audiences. The superstar is receiving high praise from not only the audiences but also industry celebrities are also buzzing about it.

This is probably the biggest trailer of the year in the recent times and right from the trailer, the film starring Kartik Aaryan has promised to be a certified blockbuster. Right from the social media to the on-ground only one name is making waves and it is ‘Chandu Champion’. This is nothing but the audiences immense love on their favourite superstar Kartik Aaryan and he is set to deliver a cinematic spectacle in cinemas on June 14th, 2024. While the trailer has taken everyone by storm, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and expressed gratitude to the audiences for showering love on the trailer and making it a success.

“GRATEFUL for your OVERWHELMING response to our #ChanduChampion trailer The love pouring in from all corners didn’t allow me to sleep the entire night. Have been reading each and every response on all platforms. Your love is my superpower, which makes me feel like a Champion every day Audience देवों भव !

This is for the first time in recent years, a young actor has been presented in such a large canvas film. Right from the scale to the visuals to the execution this is going to be one of the biggest film of Kartik Aaryan’s globally rising career.

The trailer was launched in biggest event held at Kartik’s hometown Gwalior. The enthusiasm of everyone to see Kartik Aaryan at Gwalior was peak and the complete madness has been seen at every corner.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.