5 times Kartik Aaryan gave us major fitness goals with his dedicated preparations for his character in the upcoming film Chandu Champion!

After leaving an everlasting impression with his performance in last year’s superhit romantic drama ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a blockbuster 2024 again as he teamed up with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabir Khan-directed sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’. Ever since the film went on the floor, the superstar has been preparing hard to get into the character he is playing in the film and has gone through rigorously intense training for the much-awaited sports drama.

Here let’s have a look at the five times when Kartik Aaryan got himself prepared for his character in Chandu Champion:

1) Action Sequence Training

Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a photo on social media where he gave a sneak peek into his training for a major fight scene in his upcoming sports drama movie. In the picture, he is training with World Champion Sena Agbeko. This fight sequence is expected to be one of the highlights of the film.

2) Amidst the preparation session for the character

The video shows Kartik taking an ice bath in a river during their Kashmir schedule. This is from the conclusion of a powerful action sequence that he shot for the Kabir Khan-directed drama.

3) Chasing the Goals

It is known that Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of a sportsperson in the upcoming movie “Chandu Champion”. To give his best performance, the actor is putting in a lot of effort and leaving no stone unturned. In order to get into the character, he has pushed himself to the limit and undergone rigorous training for an important chase sequence in the film.

4) Amidst the shoot

Kartik Aaryan has recently shared a picture from the shooting location of the movie ‘Chandu Champion’. In the picture, he can be seen spending some quality time with nature. The actor is wearing his look from the movie, and has short hair. The picture suggests that he is going to deliver an intense performance in the movie.

5) Flaunting the muscles

Kartik Aaryan shares a picture of himself as he came out from the gym after an intense workout. His flaunting muscles and ripped physique gave us a clear insight into the dedication he has put into the film for his character in sports drama.