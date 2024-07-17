Here’s how the crew got surprised with never seen before experience on the sets of Vipul Shah’s directorial Hisaab!

Recently, the biggest announcement in the entertainment world was made: Jio Cinema and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures are joining forces for the first time for a film titled “Hisaab.” This announcement has created waves of excitement across the nation. Did you know that the crew had a surprising, never-before-seen experience during the shoot?

While filming a three-and-a-half-page scene for “Hisaab,” a scene that usually takes over 7 to 8 hours to complete, the trained and finest actors Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat finished it without any retakes, taking just one hour. This efficiency surprised the entire crew on the set. Because they have made arrangements for 12 hours and the scene got finished in just 1 hour. Most of the crew did not even expect and witnessed such an act before. The cast and crew started clapping out of surprise and happiness that how smoothly this film will be shot over the pending 4 weeks. While Veteran filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is focusing on the quality and making sure the film comes out the best content and suspense movie people have watched.

“Hisaab” is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The film stars Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leads.