Here’s What Vidya Balan Had to Say When Her ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Co-Star Pratik Gandhi Talked About How She Brings Joy To Every Set!

In the ever-demanding process of making a film, where long hours and hectic schedules are the norm, having a co-star who can lift spirits and infuse energy into the set is a blessing. Enter Vidya Balan, not just the powerhouse performer but the effervescent star whose infectious laughter and jovial demeanour have earned her a reputation as a favourite among her peers. This was once again evident during the filming of the recent summer rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar,’ where Balan’s co-star, Pratik Gandhi, couldn’t help but sing her praises.

Pratik Gandhi, who portrays Vidya’s husband in the film, recently shared insights into working with the acclaimed actress, highlighting her ability to keep the energy high on set and her knack for making even the most mundane moments fun and enjoyable. Behind the camera, Balan is known for her warmth and camaraderie, creating an atmosphere of positivity and camaraderie that permeates throughout the production.

When asked about her secret to maintaining such a vibrant atmosphere on set, Vidya Balan offered a simple yet profound explanation: “I enjoy what I do and I enjoy being around people. I like to get to know people. I’m very interested in their stories. I think it’s always nice to have that atmosphere on set. It works when everyone gets along.”

Beyond her jovial nature and infectious laughter, Vidya Balan is known for her impactful and solid performances on screen. Balancing her playful antics behind the camera with her powerful presence in front of it, she effortlessly embodies her characters with depth and authenticity, leaving an indelible mark on every project she’s part of including ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ that is receiving immense love from audiences.