‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is doing his first out and out family entertainer in his 10 year career with YRF’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF). Vicky reveals that he is lucky to have finally found a film from his favourite genre with TGIF as its bringing back fond memories from his growing up years!

He says, “I remember when I was growing up, some of my favourite memories were about us as a family going to a theatre and watching a film that we all could enjoy together. I used to look forward to such films because it became an event for my family. It was just a lovely experience, an unforgettable one.”

Vicky adds, “So, when I decided to become an actor, I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see. I wanted to deliver the same experience that I got. I’m really proud to be a part of a family entertainer like TGIF because of the beautiful message that it will deliver to audiences.”

The actor hopes that the film will tug at people’s hearts and move them with a beautiful message!

He says, “I hope TGIF is a film that people will connect to and engage with it at an emotional level as well as entertainment level. I look forward to share our film with the audiences on 22nd Sep.”