"I think that versatility is his uniqueness" says Karan Johar about Avinash Tiwary

The immensely talented actor Avinash Tiwary, who excels in each project in which he is involved. His commanding on-screen presence have created buzz on both theatrical and online platforms. Avinash’s recent series, Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala, in which he has played characters that are completely contrasted with one another, serve as evidence of his skill at transitioning between different acting genres and his capacity to fit into any role. The actor’s portrayal of a different character in each series has gained widespread appreciation, and everyone is admiring the star’s outstanding work.

The actor has garnered a lot of appreciation not just from the audience but also from eminent filmmaker Karan Johar. In an interview, Karan Johar was seen lauding Avinash over his exceptional talent, to which he said “I think Avinash has a very interesting and adaptive personality and face, I think that I can see Avinash exploding in many parts, like he can be the good guy, he can be the bad guy, he can be the grey guy. You know he can be the funny guy he can be the happy guy he can be the sad guy. I think that versatility is his uniqueness, you know I think you can adapt him and mold him into many things in cinema and of course theres digital platforms.”

Avinash has proved time and again, the range that he holds. In recent times the star seems to have taken over all the OTT platforms with his different projects and we cannot wait for what he has in store next for his fans.