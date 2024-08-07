“I was eager to work on good written roles by good filmmakers,” says Malavika Mohanan during ‘Thangalaan’ promotions

Stunning actress Malavika Mohanan is set to star opposite Chiyaan Vikram in the upcoming pan-India film “Thangalaan,” directed by Pa. Ranjith. The film is anticipated to be one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. During a recent promotional visit to Bengaluru, the actress discussed the challenges of portraying Aarthi and shared insights into what drew her to the project.

She said, “Doing the same kind of roles becomes monotonous and boring too. I was eager to work on good written roles by good filmmakers.”

Addressing her role in ‘Thangalaan,’ Malavika shared, “Yes, I did think about Thangalaan as audiences had seen me in certain kinds of roles. However, eventually, I just wanted to crack the character.”

Thangalaan is going to be another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) and how it was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes. This film is part of the trend in the South film industry to bring unique concepts to the audience. It’s another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.