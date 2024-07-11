Indian Film Festival in Melbourne 2024: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Dunki Lead the Nominations

The nominations for the 15th edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 have been unveiled, bringing notable recognition to Shah Rukh Khan’s acclaimed performances. Scheduled from August 15 to August 25, the festival has released a list.. announcing SRK has been nominated for the Best Actor trophy for his roles in Jawan and Dunki. Both films have also secured nominations in the prestigious Best Film category.

Jawan truly took the world by storm upon its release, delivering thrilling action and adventure that captivated audiences and shattered box office records worldwide. Similarly.. Dunki also left an indelible mark globally, underscoring its acclaim and setting new benchmarks for success.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, has also garnered attention at the festival. It secured a nomination for Best Film and has been celebrated for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Rajkumar Hirani has additionally received a nomination for Best Director for Dunki.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan and Dunki, celebrated these nominations on social media:

Both Jawan and Dunki have achieved significant box office success since their respective releases on September 7, 2023, and December 21, 2023, solidifying their status as impactful films in Indian cinema.