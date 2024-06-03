“It is very special to us and holds the potential to make a significant impact on audiences globally,” Says producer Sajid Nadiadwala ahead of the release of Chandu Champion!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, this upcoming biggest release of the year is sure to make a new wave in the entertainment industry. Bringing an extraordinary story to the audience, the film will be a grand-scale production. The film will showcase the profound power and strength of cinema to create an impact with its story, and bringing this to the audience will be producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who certainly adores cinema as a medium of entertainment and is deeply associated with it.

While sharing his thoughts on bringing Chandu Champion to the global audience and his association with the medium of cinema, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “The magic of cinema knows no bounds. As a filmmaker, I am committed to harnessing the full power of this medium of entertainment. Cinema has a strength of its own. I believe certain stories need to be shared with the world, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to tell them as a filmmaker. ‘Chandu Champion’ is one such exceptional story, that we have made with sheer dedication. It is very special to us and holds the potential to make a significant impact on audiences globally.”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.