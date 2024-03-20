Kartik Aaryan received praise from Sonu Nigam! The singer shared the picture and wrote, “I requested the actor to come and help me with the song to get its correct delivery. And Kartik made sure he was around

Kartik Aaryan is a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. Despite having no background or support, the young global superstar has managed to establish himself in cinema and has garnered a loyal fan following worldwide. Despite being a major celebrity in the country, Kartik Aaryan is known for taking care of his team and co-actors.

Time and again, an example of it has been witnessed and recently, the singer Sonu Nigam heaped praises on Kartik Aaryan as he shared the throwback pictures from the song recording days of Shehzaada. Sharing the picture on social media, Sonu Nigam captioned,

“Every song can be envisaged in innumerable ways, expressed in multitudes of emotions. But some songs need special attention. Then you need the actor to come and work with you to get the perfect end result. For the first time, I requested the actor to come and help me with the song to get its correct delivery. And Kartik made sure he was around. Some memorable pictures of a memorable session of a memorable song. ”

Sonu Nigam’s words indicate the positive influence that Kartik Aaryan has on the people he collaborates with. In the photo, Sonu Nigam expresses gratitude towards Kartik Aaryan for ensuring the song was recorded perfectly. Kartik Aaryan is a beloved young superstar who has captured the hearts of many.

Kartik Aaryan has a busy schedule ahead of him. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, which is set to release in cinemas in June 2024. Furthermore, he has already started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024. Apart from this, he will be working with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on a period drama, and will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama.