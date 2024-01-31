Kartik Aaryan wraps his shoot of Chandu Champion while having his favorite sweet, RasMalai!

Kartik Aaryan is the young superstar of the nation who enjoys a massive fan base across the globe. He is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. After delivering an amazing performance in the romantic drama ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ last year, the young superstar is now gearing up for the release of his next, one of the biggest films of the year, ‘Chandu Champion’. Excitingly, he has completed the shoot of the film after a tough 8 months shoot and is in a full relishing mood as he gets to taste his favorite RasMalai at the wrap-up party.

Sharing a video of the wrap-up party of Chandu Champion from the sets, Kartik took to his social media and jotted down the caption –

“This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory !

Finally eating sugar after a year !!

After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai – from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhan ❤️

#SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala 🤗

#ItsAWrap #FeelingSad #FeelingGuilty #ChanduChampion

#14thJune2024”

It is well known that Kartik Aaryan has gone through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion and has prepared very hard for his titular character.

Ever since the film was announced, the anticipation among the masses was at its peak to watch the collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan, and in a recent surprise, the superstar has teased the audiences with a striking new look from the film where he is seen in the character of a soldier.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions epic war saga Directed by Sandeep Modi.