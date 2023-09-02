Movies | Releases

Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award!

Kartik Aaryan's performance in the movie "Sattu" has won hearts and earned him the prestigious Man of the Year award.

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Sep,2023
The young actor, Kartik Aaryan, has been receiving an outpouring of love from audiences for his recently released film, Satya Prem Ki Katha. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now available on OTT platforms. While the movie was widely appreciated, it was Kartik’s portrayal of Sattu that garnered the most attention and praise from critics and fans alike. Sattu’s character represented the quintessential Bollywood hero and showcased the kind of man that society needs and women desire in their lives.

Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of Sattu in his latest movie was highly appreciated for its inspiring performance. He has been entertaining audiences for a while now, and the past year has proven his box office power and global stardom. He helped revive Bollywood after the pandemic with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now he has again delivered a blockbuster with Satyaprem Ki Katha. He truly deserves to be named Man of the Year for his exceptional acting skills and contribution to the industry.

Kartik has a busy schedule ahead of him. Apart from his ongoing project ‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan, he has two more films in the pipeline. He is set to star in a romantic film directed by Anurag Basu, and is also set to appear in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

