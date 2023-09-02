Movies | Releases

Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal!

Tiger 3, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, guarantees a cinematic spectacle with action-packed scenes, stunning locations, and a gripping plot. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's chemistry shines once again. The film, releasing this Diwali, promises an unforgettable experience, setting high expectations for the Tiger franchise.

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Sep,2023 12:39:57
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal! 848076

This year’s Diwali is about to get even brighter with the highly expected release of Tiger 3, starring fan’s favourite, Salman Khan and the charismatic Katrina Kaif. The dynamic actress is returning to the big screen with the action-packed third installment of the successful Tiger franchise, As she shared the official poster of the film stating that it is all set to light up the silver screen and dazzle fans worldwide this festive season.

Katrina Kaif, known for her stunning beauty and exceptional acting skills, has been an integral part of the Tiger series since its inception. She reprises her role as Zoya, a fearless intelligence officer who’s as graceful as she is lethal. Opposite her is none other than Salman Khan, who returns as the indomitable Tiger. The actress recently announced the release by sharing the poster on her social media handle captioned:

“No limits. No Fear. No turning back.

#Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. 💫

Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal! 848078

Tiger 3, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, guarantees a cinematic spectacle with action-packed scenes, stunning locations, and a gripping plot. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s chemistry shines once again. The film, releasing this Diwali, promises an unforgettable experience, setting high expectations for the Tiger franchise. Katrina’s return as Zoya is eagerly awaited before she gears up for her next festive release, ‘Merry Christmas,’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled for Christmas this year.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Is The Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Inshallah' Finally Back On Track? Reveals CEO of Bhansali Productions 847613
Is The Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Inshallah’ Finally Back On Track? Reveals CEO of Bhansali Productions
Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is to now release in Bangladesh on 25th August 845451
Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is to now release in Bangladesh on 25th August
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read 841219
Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Cute Little Munni Has Become A Diva Now, Read
“There’s a big difference”, Katrina Kaif on Bollywood's political silence 841741
“There’s a big difference”, Katrina Kaif on Bollywood’s political silence
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal's Annoying and Endearing Habits 840679
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal’s Annoying and Endearing Habits

Latest Stories

#RIP: Veteran actor RS Shivaji passes away at 66 848230
#RIP: Veteran actor RS Shivaji passes away at 66
Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award! 848204
Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award!
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs 848214
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs
Exclusive: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre to be a part of Bigg Boss 17? 848199
Exclusive: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre to be a part of Bigg Boss 17?
Shocking! Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Went Wrong 848180
Shocking! Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Went Wrong
Exclusive: Kapl Patwa roped in for web series Constable Girpade 848172
Exclusive: Kalp Patwa roped in for web series Constable Girpade
Read Latest News