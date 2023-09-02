Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Roar Back To the Big Screen This Diwali In Tiger 3, Poster Reveal!

This year’s Diwali is about to get even brighter with the highly expected release of Tiger 3, starring fan’s favourite, Salman Khan and the charismatic Katrina Kaif. The dynamic actress is returning to the big screen with the action-packed third installment of the successful Tiger franchise, As she shared the official poster of the film stating that it is all set to light up the silver screen and dazzle fans worldwide this festive season.

Katrina Kaif, known for her stunning beauty and exceptional acting skills, has been an integral part of the Tiger series since its inception. She reprises her role as Zoya, a fearless intelligence officer who’s as graceful as she is lethal. Opposite her is none other than Salman Khan, who returns as the indomitable Tiger. The actress recently announced the release by sharing the poster on her social media handle captioned:

“No limits. No Fear. No turning back.

#Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. 💫

Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Tiger 3, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, guarantees a cinematic spectacle with action-packed scenes, stunning locations, and a gripping plot. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s chemistry shines once again. The film, releasing this Diwali, promises an unforgettable experience, setting high expectations for the Tiger franchise. Katrina’s return as Zoya is eagerly awaited before she gears up for her next festive release, ‘Merry Christmas,’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled for Christmas this year.