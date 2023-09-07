"Kaveri is a very hot Amma I must say!!" says fans for Ridhi Dogra's performance in Jawan

The much-awaited blockbuster “Jawan” has finally been released, and fans are thrilled with what they witnessed. The movie, starring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, had generated immense anticipation. Fans were also eagerly waiting for Ridhi Dogra’s role in the film, where she played the character of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother.

Taking to social media fans have expressed their love towards Ridhi and have call her Hot Mama.

Checkout:

Watched First day first show, loved every bit of Jawan and you were so so good Ridhi♥️ From fangirling to sharing screen with King Khan, you have came a long way…

Keep shining girl♥️ — Pooja (@Pooja__tweets) September 7, 2023

Loved it!!! Kaveri is a very hot Amma I must say!!! — sriti jha (@sritianne) September 7, 2023

Ridhi Dogra, you're our shining star,

No matter the role , you've come so far.

With every act, you touch our soul,

In the world of cinema, you play a vital role.#ArtistryInCinema — Raghuram (@WiredupGhost) September 7, 2023

@sanyamalhotra07 and #Priyamani you're brilliant. ❤@iRidhiDogra I love you more now. We want to see more of you with Srk in the future. And lastly, what a message is given at the end of the movie..!! ❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥#JawanReviews — Smrutiraj Biswal (@Smrutiraj007) September 7, 2023

Ridhi Dogra’s highly anticipated Jawan released today and the actress is being showered with praises for her performance. The actress has enjoyed a very successful year with Lakadbaggha, Jawan, Asur and Badtameez Dil.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in Tiger 3.