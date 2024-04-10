“Keep dreaming big and never give up,” says Kartik Aaryan as he talks about the motto of his life

Kartik Aaryan has undeniably carved a niche for himself in the Indian Film industry. With his charismatic presence and stellar performances in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satya Prem Ki Katha, and others, he has become a household name who is captivating audiences and industry veterans alike.

Recently, the talent has been praised by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, for his remarkable success in the film industry. With each subsequent film, Kartik Aaryan has showcased his versatility and range as an actor. From romantic comedies like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” to intense dramas like “Luka Chuppi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” he has effortlessly transitioned between genres, winning hearts and accolades along the way.

When Karan Johar asked him about the motto of his success, Kartik replied ” I think keep dreaming big and never give up. This has always been my motto. Keep working on yourself but don’t get tired of it and keep patience. I have always followed this and I feel when you all give exams, you need a lot of patience and self-belief to prepare for JEE and NIIT. As it’s one of the most difficult exams, self-belief and patience are both needed.”

At the event, Karan Johar is even impressed by Kartik Aaryan’s breathless monologue which he has spoken at the event. The filmmaker even labeled him as the ‘King of Monologue’, owing to his superhits monologues in previous releases.

Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles along the way, Kartik has remained firm in his determination to make a mark in the world of cinema and he has always inspired the youth with his work and made them believe that your dedication needs to be firm if you want to reach heights. With each coming day, his star continues to shine brightly in the realm of Indian Cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions epic war saga, directed by Sandeep Modi.