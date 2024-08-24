‘Khel Khel Mein’ Gains Momentum at the Box Office

“Khel Khel Mein,” starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, is showing steady growth at the box office. Although the film had a slower start due to a clash with three other releases, it has picked up pace thanks to strong word of mouth and increasing buzz.

Akshay Kumar’s return to his favorite genre—comedy—has been met with enthusiasm, with fans reveling in his performance. The film is delivering packed shows throughout the week, becoming a laughter riot that audiences are thoroughly enjoying.

Performances have been well received, with Taapsee Pannu and Pragya Jaiswal drawing attention for their roles, and Fardeen Khan’s return to the big screen has been appreciated by many. The strong word of mouth continues to drive the film’s success, and it’s expected that the second weekend will outperform the first, as more audiences flock to the theaters to enjoy the experience.

As “Khel Khel Mein” builds on its momentum, the next few days will be crucial in determining its sustained success, paving the way for a promising run at the box office.