‘Stree 2’ Advance Booking: Massive Numbers on the Cards; beats trends of ‘Brahmastra’ & ‘Tiger 3’

We are less than three days away from the mega clash all set to take place in the form of Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2 and Vedaa locking horns when it comes to Hindi films.

While, it is no secret that both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa will be riding on word-of-mouth and gradual reviews coming in, the one film that seems to be running a one-horse race and leading on all fronts is Stree 2. In a matter of two days, the trends suggest that the numbers of Stree 2 are huge when it comes to advance booking.

Reports suggest that it has sold around 85,000 tickets at PVRINOX and Cinepolis when it comes to the top three cineplexes. But overall, according to Sacnilk.com, the film has sold around 1.22 lakh tickets which is a massive number indeed.

In fact, these trends are better than big films like Tiger 3 and Brahmastra in recent memory where both these films clocked 72,000 and 65,000 tickets respectively. These films eventually went on to sell more than 3 lakh tickets but when it comes to Stree 2, the film is on the road to sell over 4.5 lakh tickets till the day of release which might put it in the category of Animal’s Day 1 numbers.

A massive opening is definitely on the cards, and following that a huge extended weekend might also be possible.