Box Office: More records are broken as ‘Stree 2’ crosses 200 cr in just 4 days; ‘Khel Khel Mein’ & ‘Vedaa’ an afterthought now

The kind of numbers that Stree 2 is recording continue to be a revelation day after day. It is unprecedented and to an extent, unexpected for many to understand how a mid-sized film with just higher stakes than its predecessor is able to clock numbers that even some of the biggest Hindi films were not able to.

In the league of biggies like Jawan, Animal & more, Stree 2 even has even surpassed numbers for the film to a large extent. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has created history and managed to cross Rs 200 cr in a mere 4 days. That’s right.

The whole idea of this extended weekend working favours for the films hasn’t quite worked out for Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa in any way; and only Stree 2 has raked in unimaginable numbers – almost making it appear that there is no clash to even look at.

Almost at par with each other, both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have collected 13.95 cr and 13.25 cr respectively in four days thus suggesting that there is almost no scope for any resurgence for these films. While Stree 2, grabbing another mind-boggling number of Rs 58.20 cr on Sunday (higher than Day 1), the film’s mere 4-day collection stands at Rs 204 cr.

Today is a partial holiday in India so it won’t be entirely surprising if the film crosses or just about reaches the number of Rs 250 cr by tomorrow.