Kriti Sanon is right now the unstoppable force to reckon with right now when it comes to box office numbers.

She is one of that versatile actress who is making audience hooked to their seat with her intersting roles. She has also won the National Award for her outstanding performance as a surrogate mother in Mimi. And now she is ruling the box office with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew.

Since her debut, Kriti has worked hard on her craft and today she is getting the results out of it. Very few actors are there these days whose films goes hit at the same time, and Kriti has proved that she can make it happen with her acting prowess.

Kriti has always moulded herself according to the according to the character. She stepped out of her comfort zone playing unusual characters like a surrogate mother in Mimi , a Humanoid Robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and a cabin crew in Crew which has Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The movie’s spectacular opening in the box office makes it her second film in a row with great numbers in the box office.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh says : Kriti’s growth impresive. Her journey, which includes a national Award for Mimi shows her dedication and hardwork. With back to back hits in the first half of the year, there is no doubt among Bollywood’s popular actresses alongside Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani among others”

Kriti Sanon being the changing factor in the box office numbers will definitely change the realm of Indian Cinema. She is all determined to give notable characters to the audience with her versatility in the coming days.