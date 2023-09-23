"Kriti Sanon's emotional quotient as MIMI was a revelation. Her best is yet to come," says director Ashutosh Gowarikar!

Every once in a while, a new star is born, but few rise to the heights of success and recognition as quickly and deservedly as Kriti Sanon. Recently, the actress won the prestigious National Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in the movie ‘Mimi.’ Her achievement has not only been celebrated by fans but also garnered praise from within the industry. Ashutosh Gowarikar, the director of ‘Jodha Akbar’ with whom Kriti worked on his historical drama ‘Panipat,’ expressed his elation and admiration for Kriti’s triumph, highlighting her versatility and emotional depth.

Director of the highly admired; Jodha Akbar Ashutosh Gowarikar says, “I am thrilled that Kriti won the National Award for her performance in MIMI! It is one of my favorite portrayals and films! The experience of working with her in Panipat was nothing short of exceptional. She brought a lot of grace and fierceness to the character of Parvati Bai. What I have observed about her is that she is spontaneous, and at the same time there is a craft at work in her head. Which is why I think she is able to straddle all kinds of genres – drama, romance, comedy and action! And as MIMI, her emotional quotient was a revelation. Once again, I congratulate her for this win! Needless to say, her best is yet to come.”

Kriti stands out in the industry because of her natural ability to seamlessly switch between various genres, which makes her a highly sought-after talent. As observed by Gowarikar, this perfect blend of skill and spontaneity enables her to excel in any genre, demonstrating her versatility as an actress. However, it was her performance in ‘Mimi’ that truly showcased Kriti’s emotional depth, earning her the prestigious National Award. Her portrayal of Mimi, a surrogate mother, was marked by its authenticity and vulnerability, which resonated with the audience.

Kriti Sanon’s journey in the film industry is a testament to her talent, hard work, and determination. Her rise to prominence, particularly as an outsider in the industry, demonstrates her unwavering dedication to her craft. In an industry often criticized for nepotism and favoritism, Kriti’s success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors who dare to dream big and to those who never give up.