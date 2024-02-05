Look at Netizen’s witty reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s latest photoshoot, as they said, “Sab fail ho jaayenge aapko suspension milega sabke hearts churane ke jurm me”

Kartik Aaryan is known for leaving a strong impression in all of his films, and his transformation for his upcoming movie “Chandu Champion” directed by Kabir Khan is proof of this. The young superstar drastically reduced his sugar intake for almost a year to achieve his current physique. The love for his new look was evident in the comments section when he shared some of his pictures, as fans and netizens praised him and even requested him to join their college as a professor or principal.

Kartik Aaryan recently achieved a phenomenal win at the Iconic Gold Awards 2024 by winning the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film itself won a total of four awards, including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Actor Critics’ for Kartik Aaryan, ‘Best Debut Director’ for Sameer Vidwans, and ‘Best Choreography’ for Vijay Ganguly. As a young superstar, Kartik shared a picture thanking Manoj Bajpayee for his kind words, in which Manoj Bajpayee called him a true representative of outsiders.

All set for the award ceremony, Kartik took to his social media and dropped some pictures of his look in a black blazer, the netizens couldn’t help but flood the comments section while praising the look. He jotted down the caption –

“College mein vapas admission lene ki soch raha hoon”

Some of the comments say,

“Collage me admission lelo phir dkhna sari teachers including principal bhi apni hi fan milengi”

“@kartikaaryan You should take admission in Dept. Of cardiology..”

“You should be a professor not a student @kartikaaryan”

“Sab fail ho jaayenge aapko suspension milega sabke hearts churane ke jurm me”

“Principal bhi Kartik Aaryan ka fan hoga”

“Phir clg mein sab physics chod kar aapke sath chemistry bana ne ki koshish karenge lekin koi aapka equation match nhi kar payega”

Kartik indeed grabbed the attention of the masses with his look. Netizen’s reactions say it all, about the love the young superstar enjoys among his fans.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several upcoming movies including ‘Chandu Champion’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and a periodic war drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.