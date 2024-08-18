Malavika Mohanan shares an unseen still with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan

With the release of Thangalaan on Independence Day, the nation witnessed a whole new kind of cinema starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The film has been earning amazing reviews from all corners, and the audience has been truly mesmerized by Malavika Mohanan’s performance as Aarathi. The actress has made a strong impact with this distinct character and is completely nailing it. Amid the film’s amazing run in theaters, Malavika delighted fans by sharing an unseen still of herself with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan.

Malavika took to social media to share the unseen still with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan. Fully drenched in blood, both actors exude sheer intensity and rage, perfectly capturing the fervor of the film. She further wrote in the caption,

“How crazy can you go for a role?”

Us-

Thangalaan & Aarathi❤‍🔥”

This indeed speaks volumes of Malavika and Chiyaan Vikram’s dedication to their roles, which is clearly evident in the film. Malavika is a pleasant surprise on the acting front, and it’s indisputably her best role in Tamil cinema. Moreover, she also have an interesting line up of films coming up, like, Yudra, The Raja Saab and Sardar 2.

‘Thangalaan’ is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film takes ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.