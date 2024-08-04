Malavika Mohanan’s birthday gets even more exciting. Adds ‘The RajaSaab’ to her stunning lineup!

Malavika Mohanan is celebrating her birthday in a unique way this year. Instead of a day off or a grand celebration, she’s in Hyderabad, kickstarting the promotions for her highly anticipated film, ‘Thangalaan’. This Tamil film, touted as one of the biggest releases of 2024, also stars the versatile Chiyaan Vikram.

‘Thangalaan’ has already created a buzz with its intriguing premise and star-studded cast. As Malavika begins the promotional journey for this film on her birthday, it marks a special milestone in her career. The dedication she shows by working on her birthday highlights her commitment and passion for her craft.

Adding to the excitement, today also marks the announcement of Malavika’s next big project, ‘The RajaSaab,’ where she will star alongside superstar, Prabhas. Film’s director, name has welcomed Malavika as his heroine via a social media post. The news has created a ripple of curiosity and excitement among fans and the film industry alike, eager to see this fresh on-screen pairing.

This year, Malavika’s birthday stands out not just because of the work but due to the significant strides she is making in her career. Kicking off promotions for ‘Thangalaan’ and the announcement of ‘The RajaSaab’ on the same day, while her being part of Karthi- PS Mithran film’s Sardar 2 was recently announced. This showcases her rising trajectory in the film industry.

Here’s wishing Malavika a fantastic year ahead, filled with more such remarkable projects and memorable moments.