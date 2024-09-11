Man of Masses NTR Jr.’s Devara takes the world by storm: Trailer trends #1 globally, pre-sales sizzle

The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated trailer for NTR Jr.’s upcoming film Devara has arrived, and cinephile across the globe are rejoicing. The grand trailer launch event, graced by the presence of the lead cast – NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan – along with director Koratala Siva, was a roaring success.

Trailer Breaks Records, Trends Top Spots Internationally

The Devara trailer has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 35 million views in less than 24 hours. Not only is it trending #1 in India, but it’s also dominating international charts, reaching #5 in the US, #6 in Canada, #6 in the UK, and #8 in Australia. This immense global interest is a testament to the film’s potential.

Devara Pre-Sales Create a Pre-Release Buzz

This isn’t the first time Devara has created a ripple effect. Pre-sales for the film’s premiere, scheduled for September 26th, have already crossed an impressive $1 million+ and 30,000 tickets. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable.

Devara: Part 1 Set to Release on 27th September

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara: Part 1 is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film boasts a stellar cast featuring NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Mark your calendars for September 27th and get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle!