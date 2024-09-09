Nancy Tyagi Crafts Custom Couture for Ananya Panday on the success of Call Me Bae

Renowned celebrity designer Nancy Tyagi, known for her incredible, handcrafted creations, designed an exclusive custom fit for Ananya Panday upon Call Me Bae’s successful release on Prime Video worldwide. Nancy’s innovative approach and meticulous attention to detail shine through in a look that perfectly mirrors Bae’s bold, larger-than-life personality, effortlessly.

The breathtaking outfit, designed to feel both ethereal and powerful, draws inspiration from nature, evoking the image of a garden in full bloom. The intricate floral embellishments paired with a bold, structured silhouette reflect Ananya’s vibrant energy and dynamic persona, both on and off-screen. Nancy skilfully blended elegance with a fearless edge, creating a design that feels uniquely suited to Ananya’s character in the series. Nancy Tyagi’s designs have consistently pushed boundaries, and this creation for Ananya ‘Bae’ Pandey continues that legacy, offering a glimpse into the chic, high-fashion world that Bae inhabits throughout the series.

“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to the project, designing a breathtaking outfit for Ananya Panday that highlights the character’s confidence and individuality. Creating this stunning outfit has been nothing short of a dream come true! Designing this look for Ananya was such a joy. I wanted to create something that felt both ethereal and powerful, like a garden in full bloom. The design, from the delicate floral embellishments to the bold structure, has been carefully crafted with immense love, admiration, and a deep understanding of her unique style. Every stitch tells a story, and seeing her bring this vision to life makes all the intricate work worth it!”

Both Nancy and Ananya look forward to inspiring viewers, especially fashion enthusiasts, to embrace their own personal style. Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta,and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the 8-part series features Ananya Panday in the lead along with an ensemble cast comprising of Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The Amazon Original series is streaming now exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

