National Crush Triptii Dimri Joins heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the Year’s Biggest Film – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!

Triptii Dimri, who gained a massive fan following after the blockbuster hit Animal, is now set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in the third installment of one of the biggest film franchises, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The franchise was started by Bhushan Kumar and will be directed by Anees Bazmee. Triptii recently won the nation’s hearts with her role as Zoya, also known as Bhabhi 2, opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor. She is now all set to work with Kartik Aaryan on what is expected to be the biggest film of the year.

Triptii Dimri’s career is taking an exciting turn as she joins the cast of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”. Having already worked alongside established names in the industry, Triptii Dimri is no stranger to sharing the screen with superstars. Her journey from one blockbuster to another reflects not only her talent but also the industry’s recognition of her acting prowess.

The makers are equally excited to welcome Triptii Dimri on board and the fans certainly can’t contain their excitement for this cinematic treat, anticipating the next chapter in this iconic franchise.

This cinematic event, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, is another impressive addition to their portfolio of spectacular film productions. Keep your calendars marked for an unforgettable Diwali celebration with this film directed by Anees Bazmee, which is promised to be the biggest film of the year. Get ready to be captivated by a stunning cinematic experience that is bound to set the silver screen on fire.