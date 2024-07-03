Netflix and YRF’s Maharaj a global hit in 22 countries, Junaid says it’s a ‘collective win’!

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s collaboration Maharaj, has made it to the global non-English top ten list in 22 countries.

Featuring Junaid Khan in his debut role alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari (in a special appearance), the film, released on June 21st, garnered an impressive 5.3 million views in the second week of its release.

Junaid says, “I’m only thankful for the love, the appreciation, as well as the feedback that people have given me for my debut. I congratulate my producer YRF, my director Siddharth P. Malhotra, Jaideep sir, Sharvari, Shalini and every cast and crew member at this special moment. This is our collective win. We made a special film that Netflix has taken to the world and it is resonating with audiences everywhere.”

Following this feat, the film quickly climbed to number two on Netflix’s top ten list in the non-English category. Based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, the film has resonated with audiences for its compelling narrative and exceptional performances, showcasing the power of this amazing collaboration.

Maharaj is streaming exclusively on Netflix!