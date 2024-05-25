Netizens Applaud “Satyanaas” Song from Kartik Aaryan’s “Chandu Champion” Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan!

Kartik Aaryan is already the talk of the town as his latest film, “Chandu Champion,” has garnered attention with its trailer. The vibrant and catchy track, “Satyanas,” has quickly become a fan favorite, making waves across social media platforms as netizens shower it with praise.

Kartik Aaryan’s power packed dance moves are getting rave reviews from the audiences. The netizens are already going berserk with their favourite star setting fire in screen with the new track. One netizen said

“Satyanaas is so catchy!! Am vibing on this already😭💃🏻

Kartik’s flawless steps plus Arijit Da’s magical voice never disappoints👏🏻”

A die hard fan commented “Thank you @TheAaryanKartik @ipritamofficial #ArijitSingh for this amazing song. Finally a brilliant brilliant composition after so long ❤️

#Satyanaas is a bangerrrrrrrrr!”

An admirer of Kartik said

“#KartikAaryan in a never seen before avatar…too much excited now for #ChanduChampion 🔥 This song is too Fresh 🔥”

#KartikAaryan in a never seen before avatar…too much excited now for #ChanduChampion 🔥 This song is too Fresh 🔥 https://t.co/RyZPvNI6ru — Mimi Aaryan (@MistuMiimii) May 24, 2024

A fan quipped, “Yeh song pe theatre pe sab train dance shuru kar denge frrrr🔥>>>>>

#ChanduChampion increasing the intrest with each & every move 😂🔥

#KartikAaryan 🫶 @TheAaryanKartik

The song’s success is a testament to Kartik Aaryan’s star power and the dedicated effort he put into this song. As netizens continue to shower the song with praise, “Satyanaas” is poised to remain a favorite for a long time.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, and is expected to make a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.