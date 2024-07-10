Netizens are mighty impressed by the trailer of Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan,starrer ‘Thangalaan’

Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan has been making the headlines since the day of its announcement. After the first look and the teaser, Now the makers have dropped the intriguing trailer of the action drama Thangalaan and it has brought a storm on social media. The netizens have loved it and are showering heaps of love to it.

Here’s how the netizens are raving about the intriguing trailer of Thangalaan.

https://x.com/LaazyBoyy/status/1811002844960673850?s=19

A Netizen wrote: ” #Thangalaan – Trailer just brilliant😎 ❤️‍🔥

Cinema 🔥🔥”

https://x.com/LoveIsPolitics/status/1811002835884200377?s=19

A fan of Vikram quipped : ” This should be vikram’s best 💙 @beemji at his best

#Thangalaan trailer is fire 💙”

https://x.com/Deepak2Agnal/status/1811002743550832727?s=19

A Netizen penned a note saying ” The BEST ” tamil cinema ” 🥵🙌🏻🔥 !

#Thangalaan #ThangalaanTrailer”

https://x.com/ui000009/status/1811002686239822285?s=19

A fan praising the trailer said ” Aarthi 💥 malavika mohanan’s another peak performance loading 🤩

Raw intense,Core Action💥

@MalavikaM_ #thangalaan

#MalavikaMohanan

https://x.com/ItzGowthamVJ/status/1811002678027169999?s=19

An admirer of the movie said ” #Thangalaan Trailer looks great🔥🔥

Wishing @chiyaan to get a blockbuster success and lots of recognition for this movie🫂♥️

#ThangalaanTrailer”

The trailer appears intriguing, promising a visual spectacle that will showcase outstanding performances on the big screen.

Thangalaan is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.