Netizens Hail Kartik Aaryan for His Performance in Chandu Champion, Says, “You will receive national award for this character for sure”!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has finally been released on the big screens. The film, featuring an extraordinary story of a man who refused to surrender, is perfectly portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who truly gave his heart and soul to this film. As the Kabir Khan directorial has been released, Kartik is winning the hearts of the audience with his amazing performance. This has taken social media by storm, with netizens hailing the actor for giving a performance that deserves a National Award.

From praising his performance to calling him a well-deserving candidate for the National Award, netizens are truly impressed with Kartik’s performance in the film. Here’s how netizens are reacting –

Chandu Champion promises to bring an extraordinary story to audiences. With the palpable excitement for its release, the makers opened the advance booking windows on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Marking the first time a film opening its advance booking at Burj Khalifa. Usually the trailers or songs of a film launchs on Burj Khalifa, but for the first time, the advance booking announcement has been made on this architectural marvel. Announcing the advance booking on such a grand scale indeed showcases the grandeur of the film.