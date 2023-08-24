ADVERTISEMENT
New Girl Anthem Alert: Disha Patani's Directorial Debut Music Video 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Is Giving International Vibes

Disha Patani's debut as a music video director is here with the new anthem for girls called 'Kyun Karu Fikar'. The video is full of international vibes that will make you want to dance along.

24 Aug,2023 17:56:55
The talented Disha Patani has recently revealed her directorial skills in the lively music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’, which is quickly becoming the latest girl anthem of the year. Fans are thrilled to see this new side of the actress and have been swept up in a whirlwind of excitement since the video’s release. Disha, renowned for her acting and dancing abilities, has showcased her talents behind the camera, and the anticipation for more is palpable.

The music video is impressive and meets international standards. Disha’s transition from being in front of the camera to behind it is remarkable. The attention to detail and artistry in each frame is reminiscent of an experienced director’s work. The lyrics of the song convey a desire for carefree living, and Disha fearlessly embraces this new challenge in her directorial debut.

The song’s theme of releasing emotions is relatable to many, but it’s impossible not to notice how stunning Disha Patani appears in the music video. Her captivating aura and charm are evident throughout, and it’s clear that she has put her all into every facet of this project. Disha’s every alluring gaze and graceful motion demonstrate that she’s not just a celebrity, but a powerful figure.

On the workfront Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.

