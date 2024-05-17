Pankaj Tripathi Returns As Madhav Mishra

After his failed attempt to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the big screen, Pankaj Tripathi is back on the OTT platform as Madhav Mishra. Tripathi will play the popular lawyer in the fourth chapter of Applause Entertainment’s Criminal Justice.

The popular series starts streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar.

Says Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertaiment “Our vision with Criminal Justice was to create a multifaceted legal drama and our association with Disney+ Hotstar has helped us successfully achieve that. With each season, the show brings a case that challenges the complex moral dilemmas and this season will push the boundaries even further. Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra has risen as a cult character and as we announce Season 4 of Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar, we intend to take it up a notch higher.”

Speaking in an earlier interview Pankaj had spoken to this writer on why the Criminal Justice series is special. “Among all the films and series I have done, Criminal Justice gives me the maximum satisfaction as an actor. In this role of the lawyer Madhav Mishra I behave in character. I don’t have to act all the time for the camera. Hamare yahan aaj bhi cheehkne chilaane ko acha acting kehte hain. Zyaadatar waise roles ke liye awards milte hain. (We consider screaming shouting to be good acting and give awards to such performances).In Criminal Justice I have remained with the character throughout.”

Pankaj sees Madhav Mishra as an ambitious idealistic very quiet smalltowner trapped in the urban jungle. “ Madhav Mishra is such a sad sack. He is constantly seeking to assert himself, place himself above the inconsequential space allotted to him by life. For a change I don’t act as Madhav Mishra. I behave. That is to say I remain in character throughout not resorting to histrionics to get noticed. I love my character of the lawyer Madhav Mishra. He is a common workingclass man, your Everyman, a lawyer whose inherent sense of selfworth and dignity in spite of handing seedy cases,keep him from derailing from his moral track.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, decoding Madhav Mishra’s essence, said, “What makes Madhav Mishra relatable to audiences is that he comes across as everybody’s lawyer. His ability to simplify difficult concepts makes the one who is seeking counsel at ease. In Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, he becomes a versatile lawyer taking on different tasks for the client whose intent he’s unsure of. I’m extremely happy to come back as Madhav Mishra in the brand new season of Criminal Justice.”