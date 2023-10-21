Movies | Releases

Powerhouse performers who made bad look good with their negative roles

Bollywood actors have always excelled at playing a wide range of characters. While heroes and heroines often take the spotlight, it’s the menacing villains who add a thrilling edge to the storylines. These actors have a special knack for portraying negative characters that intrigue and captivate audiences. From Saif Ali Khan to Arjun Rampal, let’s celebrate Bollywood’s dark and charismatic negative roles.

John Abraham has left an indelible mark with his layered and nuanced roles in Pathaan and Race 2. His charismatic presence alongside Shahrukh Khan made him a memorable Bollywood villain.

Saif Ali Khan’s love for negative roles is evident in his performances in Tanhaji and Laal Kaptaan. With another menacing role in the upcoming movie Devara, Saif continues to prove his mettle as a versatile actor who brings depth and admiration to his negative roles.

Arjun Rampal has iconic negative roles to his credit, notably in the iconic Om Shanti Om and Ra.One. His upcoming movie Bhagavanth Kesari adds to his villain repertoire, solidifying his status as one of Bollywood’s most captivating antagonists.

Dino Morea’s portrayal in The Empire and the upcoming web series Hostages 2 showcases his talent in playing ruthless characters. His transition from a heartthrob to a menacing antagonist has been a delightful surprise for his fans.

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Padmavat was nothing short of spectacular. His menacing presence and intense performance made him one of the most admired villains in Bollywood.

Jim Sarbh’s portrayal in Neerja was chilling and unforgettable. His ability to make us feel both fear and fascination for his character showcased his prowess as a Bollywood villain.

