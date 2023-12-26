Prabhas’s fans traveled from Japan to watch Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in Hyderabad!

The first part of Prabhas’ movie Salaar, titled “Ceasefire”, has been released and has already broken multiple records. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. The movie has gained a lot of attention from audiences due to its intense scenes and glimpses into the film’s plot. Fans have been particularly excited about the Kali Maa scene. Not only are fans from India showing their love for the film, but Prabhas fans from other countries are also traveling to India to watch their favorite star in action.

The Prabhas mania is taking over the hearts of the masses! Fans are standing in front of his residence, wearing T-shirts of Salaar and are excited to watch the film at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad, where the cutouts of Prabhas are displayed. Prabhas deserves immense praise for the success of Salaar. His dedication, charisma, and exceptional talent have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the film’s success. Prabhas has consistently delivered outstanding performances in his previous projects, and Salaar is no exception. His ability to bring depth to his characters, coupled with his on-screen presence, has made him a beloved figure in the film industry. Prabhas’ commitment to his craft, coupled with the hard work of the entire cast and crew, has resulted in Salaar resonating with audiences and achieving success.

The success of Salaar is a testament to Prabhas’ star power and the quality of his work. His fans and the industry alike can celebrate this achievement, looking forward to more exceptional performances from him in the future.

えーとですね

待ちに待ったサラール

初日をカットアウトのあるSandhyaで観ようと思ったのですが諸事情(てかシアターの場所を間違えたんだよ💦)実現できませんでした。せめて現場の雰囲気だけでもお伝えしたく😂 pic.twitter.com/O8eql6Vxae — Tama తమ⭐️Diehard Prabhas Fan in Nagoya (@tama221b) December 22, 2023

While Prabhas is creating records with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire now, he has an interesting line up of films with Project K and Kalki 2898 AD.