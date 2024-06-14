Prime Video’s The Boys is not for babies, proves Bobby Deol turned ‘Baby’ Deol in this hilarious video!

The internet adores actor Bobby Deol, also known as Lord Bobby, as their favorite on-screen bad boy. However, a recently released video might change that perception! Known for his action-packed roles in films like “Ajnabee,” “Naqaab,” and “Humraaz,” and characters such as Abrar in “Animal” and Baba Nirala in “Ashram,” Bobby Deol is no stranger to blood, gore, and violence. But in Prime Video’s Emmy-Award-winning series The Boys, the formidable Bobby transforms into ‘Baby Deol’—a look that his devoted fans could never have imagined. This latest video is sure to leave fans laughing out loud.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated fourth season of Supernatural fame Eric Kripke’s genre-bending superhero series The Boys, Prime Video India unveiled a hilarious video with the multifaceted actor. The rib-tickling video showcases instances where Bobby’s rebellious rugged image goes for a toss, as he is referred to as a ‘baby’ by people around him, everywhere he goes. Why, you ask? Turns out, even the rugged action hero finds himself overwhelmed by the diabolical world of anti-heroes in Prime Video’s upcoming Original series – The Boys season four! No matter how many fist-fights, throttling action-sequences and edge-of-seat combat Deol might’ve done in his filmography, when it comes to genre-bending extremities of The Boys, even he was forced to cover his eyes! Audiences can expect the madness to only go up a notch in the upcoming season, and Bobby Deol can certainly vouch for it.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, is all set to return with the much-awaited fourth season on June 13 in English, with dubs in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, only on Prime Video.

Check out the hilarious video here: